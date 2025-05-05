403
Lebanon Holds First Local Elections in Years
(MENAFN) The opening phase of Lebanon’s local government and mayoral elections unfolded on Sunday within the Mount Lebanon region.
Voting commenced at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and was scheduled to conclude at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT).
As reported by a national news outlet, participation at the polls during the initial five hours ranged from 11 percent to 30 percent, varying across different districts in the province.
broadcasters predicted that more citizens would head to polling stations later in the day.
Leader Joseph Aoun made an official visit to the Interior Ministry’s central office to supervise the electoral proceedings.
He affirmed a commitment to ensuring an orderly and fair election.
“Elections are an opportunity for the citizens,” Aoun stated. “Our mission is to ensure security and the safety of the electoral process, and to monitor it throughout the day.”
This marks Lebanon’s first municipal election in almost ten years, taking place in a country still grappling with the aftermath of prolonged strife.
The vote had been delayed multiple times since 2016, most recently last year, as a result of Israeli military actions against Lebanon.
A delicate cessation of hostilities has been maintained since November, putting an end to several months of cross-border fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, which reached intense levels in September.
Lebanese officials have documented close to 3,000 breaches of the ceasefire by Israel, leading to the deaths of nearly 200 individuals and wounding approximately 500 more.
