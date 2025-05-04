Putin Says Had“No Need” To Nuke Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia“had no need” to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with a Russian propaganda journalist, Ukrinform reports with reference to Radio Liberty .

Putin noted that Russia had enough manpower and capabilities to end the war against Ukraine“with the result Russia seeks,” and that there is no need to use nuclear weapons to this end.

He reiterated Russian narratives that throughout the war, someone allegedly“wanted to provoke [Russia – ed.], wanted us to make mistakes.”“Well, there was no need to use the weapons you just mentioned, and I hope there will be no such need,” the Russian leader said.

Throughout the years of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin has repeatedly addressed the topic of nuclear weapons, in particular, referring to their use as an "extraordinary security measure".

Putin also stated that reconciliation with the "Ukrainian part of the Russian people" was supposedly inevitable in the future. Radio Liberty notes that this is the way the initial question was formulated, and that Putin himself has repeatedly made it clear that he sees Ukrainians and Russians as "one people".

The captions to the report say the interview was recorded on March 27. Its full version is to be published Sunday evening.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 19, 2024, Putin signed a decree on approving the fundamentals of Russia's state policy on nuclear deterrence.

The updated nuclear doctrine says grounds for a nuclear strike now include“aggression against the Russian Federation and its allies by any non-nuclear nation with the support of a nuclear power,” as well as a massive air attack by non-nuclear capabilities, including drones.

The U.S. Department of State defied the Kremlin's nuclear rhetoric as irresponsible escalation and stressed that no changes in the doctrine would enhance Russia's own security.