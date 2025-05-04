Zelensky, Australian PM Talks Support For Ukraine, Cooperation Within Coalition Of The Willing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albenese, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed continued support for Ukraine and cooperation within the Coalition of the Willing, and also congratulated his counterpart on the convincing victory in the latest elections.

This was reported by the president's press service , Ukrinform saw.

Zelensky expressed gratitude for keeping support for Ukraine in focus and noted Australia's participation in the Coalition of the Willing. The President emphasized that Ukraine needs unified efforts from all partners to achieve a just and durable peace.

The president briefed his interlocutor on the consequences of the Russian drone attack overnight Sunday and noted that "strengthening air defense remains Ukraine's key priority to protect our people, and we count on our partners' support".

During the phone call, other military needs and the reinforcement of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces were separately discussed.

The parties also discussed the importance of securing the release of individuals taken captive by Russia.

Zelensky invited Albenese to visit Ukraine. The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Labor Party, led by the current Prime Minister of Australia, won a majority in parliament after the country held regular elections on Saturday, May 3.