Zelensky, Australian PM Talks Support For Ukraine, Cooperation Within Coalition Of The Willing
This was reported by the president's press service , Ukrinform saw.
Zelensky expressed gratitude for keeping support for Ukraine in focus and noted Australia's participation in the Coalition of the Willing. The President emphasized that Ukraine needs unified efforts from all partners to achieve a just and durable peace.
The president briefed his interlocutor on the consequences of the Russian drone attack overnight Sunday and noted that "strengthening air defense remains Ukraine's key priority to protect our people, and we count on our partners' support".Read also: Ukraine looking for intermediary country to facilitate return of civilians from Russian captivity – Lubinets
During the phone call, other military needs and the reinforcement of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces were separately discussed.
The parties also discussed the importance of securing the release of individuals taken captive by Russia.Read also: Europe, Canada, Ukraine must develop their own security concept - German NATO expert
Zelensky invited Albenese to visit Ukraine. The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Labor Party, led by the current Prime Minister of Australia, won a majority in parliament after the country held regular elections on Saturday, May 3.
