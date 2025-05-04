Zelensky: Putin Wants To Show Off Tanks At Parade Instead Of Focusing On Ending War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a ceasefire is possible at any time and should last at least 30 days, while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin thinks only about showing off his tanks at a parade.

The Head of State said this during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel following a meeting in Prague, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We believe that a ceasefire is possible at any time, even from today, and should last at least 30 days to give diplomacy a real chance. And I am grateful to the Czech Republic for supporting our position. I am also grateful to you for understanding that pressure on Russia is really needed,” Zelensky emphasized.

Answering a question about a possible truce on May 8-9, he noted that“Putin really wants to show off his tanks at the parade, but he should not think about this, but about the real end of his war.”

As Ukrinform reported, on April 28, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin declared a“truce” from May 8 to 10 in honor of Victory Day , which is celebrated in Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that there was no need to wait until May 8, as Putin had announced, for a ceasefire, as it could be done immediately.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, commenting on Putin's statement about his readiness to declare a short truce again, said that US President Donald Trump wants to see a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine to stop the bloodshed.