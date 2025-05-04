403
Moi Thwarts Big Narcotic Shipment Coming From UK
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on Sunday foiling an attempt to smuggle a big narcotic shipment coming from the UK.
In a statement, the ministry added that the shipping containing 50,000 capsules of prohibited Lyrica, three kg of hashish and four kg of suspected narcotic substance has been seized.
The seizure done in joint coordination with the General Administration for Drug and the General Administration of Customs came in completion of the current investigations in the case No. 905/2025, which earlier led to the arrest of the accused, a lawyer, with two persons, it stated.
The accused, the lawyer, provided the General Administration for Drug staff with the waybill seized belonging to a fugitive Kuwaiti, the main accused in the case, who sent the shipment to the country and is now staying in the UK, it noted.
There are three arrest warrants issued against this fugitive accused, in addition to a five-year absentia sentence, it pointed out.
The fugitive was planning to circulate these drugs among youths inside the country, in cooperation with some people, it revealed.
The Ministry affirmed that security men continue their efforts to arrest the rest of those accused and pursue the fugitive through accredited international legal channels, it affirmed. (end)
