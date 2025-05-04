Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Keen To Follow The Gujarat Model

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that the state needs to follow the Gujarat model.

Stating that Gujarat has been witnessing rapid growth due to a stable government, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president stressed the need for the state too to follow the same model.

During a teleconference with all the party MPs, MLAs, and the members of various party committees, Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the efforts of party leaders and workers for successfully organising the programme for the re-launch of Amaravati state capital.

He claimed that with the re-launch of the capital works, the national and global focus is now on Amaravati.

He asserted that the works were relaunched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a strong message about the necessity of Amaravati and to regain the past glory of the capital.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the construction of Amaravati will move at a faster pace without any hurdles. He termed Amaravati as the symbol for the self-respect of five crore people of the State, which will get transformed into a global city that will provide employment and great opportunities to the youth.

Stating that he is giving equal importance to the party as well as the government, he said the visible transformation achieved in just one year has instilled confidence among the people.

He claimed that, as promised during the elections, the state has been brought back on track. "After managing successfully to get funds for Polavaram, we are working with the aim of completing the project by 2047. Also, we have given life to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which was almost on the verge of closure and secured Rs 11,400 crore funds for the steel plant," Chandrababu Naidu said.

He pointed out that the Railway Zone, which was the dream of the people of North Andhra, too, has been realised. Funds on a large scale are being brought to the State besides getting the giant units like BPCL, ArcelorMittal and Green Energy plants in Rayalaseema along with Orvakallu and Koparthy industrial parks, the Chief Minister said.

Pointing out that pensions are being paid on the 1st of every month, he said that the DSC notification has been issued to fill 16,347 vacant teacher posts. Under the Deepam-2 scheme, free cooking gas cylinders are being supplied to over one crore beneficiaries, while Rs 20,000 has been paid to each fisherman family under the Matchyakarula Sevalo (in service of fishermen) scheme, the Chief Minister observed.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the Annadata scheme will be launched this month itself, and Rs 15,000 for each child will be paid under Talliki Vandanam scheme, much before the schools are reopened. "Besides implementing the Super-6 promises, we are also resolving the financial and non-financial issues," Chandrababu maintained.

He told the party leaders that the majority of nominated posts, including the posts of chairmen of various corporations, directors of cooperative and AMC chairmen, have already been filled and promised to fill the remaining posts will be filled soon.

The TDP president directed the party leaders to constitute all party panels except the state committee by May 18. He announced that the party's annual conclave, Mahanadu will be conducted at Kadapa on May 27, 28, and 29. The state committee will be constituted after Mahanadu.