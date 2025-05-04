Pubhive Unveils AI-Powered Language Translation To Streamline Pharmacovigilance, Medical Affairs & Regulatory Workflows

PubHive AI Literature Translation

PubHive introduces AI-powered translation to help life sciences teams streamline global safety reviews, literature review workflows, and compliance.

- Raj VaghelaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PubHive Ltd ., a leading provider of cloud-based scientific literature management and safety intelligence solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of its latest innovation: AI Translation for Pharmacovigilance, Medical Affairs, and Regulatory Compliance. This new capability allows users to seamlessly translate any local language literature into English directly within the PubHive NavigatorTM platform, significantly improving workflows, reducing costs, and enhancing operational efficiency across global teams.Pharmacovigilance, Medical Affairs, and Regulatory Affairs teams often face the costly and time-consuming burden of requesting manual translations for non-English scientific literature - a critical step for local literature monitoring, adverse event detection, regulatory reporting, and global compliance. PubHive's AI Translation removes this barrier by enabling instant, AI-driven translations, allowing teams to quickly review, assess, and act on foreign language content without operational delays or third-party service dependencies.Key Benefits of PubHive's AI Translation Capability:- Faster Workflows: Instantly translate local and global literature to English, accelerating signal detection, safety reporting, regulatory reviews, and medical information management.- Cost Reduction: Eliminate the need for expensive manual translation services for first-hand content assessments.- Regulatory Compliance: Ensure timely review and documentation of foreign language literature to meet global pharmacovigilance regulatory obligations.- Improved Accuracy: Maintain consistency and quality with AI models specifically fine-tuned for scientific, clinical, and medical language translation.- Enhanced Global Collaboration: Enable seamless communication and collaboration among global teams and local affiliates without language barriers.AI Translation Use Cases on the PubHive NavigatorTM Platform:- Local Literature Monitoring: Translate and screen local and regional scientific publications for pharmacovigilance and safety signals.- Literature Review Automation: Simplify and speed up medical and scientific literature review processes across multiple languages.- Medical Information Management: Support fast and accurate responses to medical inquiries from different geographies.- Global Safety Intelligence and Signal Detection: Broaden coverage of safety surveillance efforts by incorporating non-English literature sources without delays.- KOL Mapping & Insights: Translate Key Opinion Leader (KOL) publications to aid Medical Affairs teams in mapping and understanding regional thought leadership.- Regulatory Submissions: Streamline the preparation of periodic safety update reports (PSURs), aggregate reports, and regulatory documentation with evidence sourced from translated non-English publications.- R&D Competitive Intelligence: Translate foreign-language scientific studies to support R&D, clinical, and product development initiatives.“AI Translation on PubHive NavigatorTM is revolutionizing how global pharmacovigilance and medical affairs teams manage safety data, scientific literature, and medical insights across multiple languages,” said Raj Vaghela , CEO at PubHive.For more information about PubHive's AI Translation capabilities and to request a live demo, please visit:About PubHive Ltd.PubHiveTM is a cloud-based SaaS software company specializing in scientific literature management, pharmacovigilance intelligence, medical affairs workflows, and R&D automation for the life sciences industry. An award-winning, AI-powered platform, PubHive NavigatorTM helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations accelerate innovation, improve global regulatory compliance, and streamline operations through automation and AI-driven insights.

