Recovery And Recycling Centres To Accelerate Circular Economy – Jamaica

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Jamaica is set to accelerate the phase-out of chemicals destructive to the earth's ozone layer, by partnering with four organizations to establish seven Refrigerant Recovery, Recycling, and Reclamation (RRR&R) Centres.

Jamaica's phase-out plans are in keeping with its commitments as a signatory to the Montreal Protocol, a global UN treaty that galvanizes global action to repair a hole in the Ozone Layer – earth's shield against catastrophic UV Ray exposure. Without the ozone layer, UV Ray exposure would dangerously impact skin cancer rates, food security and ecosystems.

Targeting Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) used in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (RAC) sector, the centres are being spearheaded by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) with 70, 000 USD in specialized equipment financed by the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

At a launch event on 30 April, HEART/NSTA Trust officially signed on to establish four RRR&R centres while the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), CAC 2000 Limited and University of Technology (Utech) signed on to establish one each. This locates the centres in the parishes of St Ann, St Catherine, St Andrew and Manchester.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), Arlene Williams said the RRR&R centres align with the government of Jamaica's commitment to establishing a circular economy using a' recover, recycle and reclaim' formula.

“The more refrigerant recovered, reclaimed and repurposed, the greater the chance of reducing the industry's greenhouse gas emissions”, she stated.

The permanent secretary called for an effective management programme throughout the refrigerant life cycles as well as comprehensive public awareness campaigns to bolster use of the centers and knowledge on the dangers of ozone-depleting refrigerants.

UNDP resident representative Dr Kishan Khoday lauded MEGJC and NEPA for providing an excellent blueprint for ODS removal, calling the RRR&R centers a landmark and innovative response to the requirements of the Montreal Protocol. Dr Khoday encouraged participating institutions to offer certified hands-on training programmes for HVAC technicians, engineers, and students to strengthen local expertise and trade in ozone and climate-friendly substances and technologies, he said, could potentially establish Jamaica as a training and knowledge-sharing hub for the Caribbean.

” By establishing the right policy environment along with proper logistics, monitoring, enforcement, reporting, and public awareness, we will ensure that Jamaica's blueprint for Refrigerant Recovery and Reclamation Centers offers the region and the world a best practice”.

Building on the transition to less harmful chemicals, UNDP will also soon be launching a new initiative in Jamaica to expand energy-efficient technology, with AC and refrigeration accounting for more than 25 percent of energy use globally, he added.

Speaking on behalf of NEPAs CEO, Leonard Francis, Anthony McKenzie, director environmental management and conservation division said the RRR&R centres will help NEPA meet its commitment to phase out ODS by 2030 and help maintain its excellent compliance record. He said this has already included Jamaica phasing out the importation of chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants four years ahead of the 2006 schedule and building the capacity of 193 refrigeration and air conditioning technicians in good refrigeration practices and ozone-friendly alternatives.

Dr Taneisha Ingleton, managing director, HEART/NSTA Trust committed to training students in good refrigeration practices while developing and enshrining best standards in recovery and recycling processes.

Dr Ingleton explained that this includes developing and incorporating new standards into all air conditioning and refrigeration programmes and development of job certifications, said HEART NSTA Trust would not only reduce harmful gases but make the new technology available to trainees for entrepreneurial ventures. She called the initiative a pivotal step in safeguarding Earth's future and a powerful example of collaboration and commitment.

As a signatory to the Montreal Protocol since 1993, Jamaica is participating in a global movement to phase out ODS in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector by 2030. The protocol is credited for shrinking the hole in the ozone, with full recovery expected by 2066.

The post Recovery and Recycling centres to accelerate circular economy – Jamaica appeared first on Caribbean News Global .