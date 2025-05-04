403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Half of Germans Support Ban on AfD
(MENAFN) Close to half of the German population is in favor of prohibiting the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party after it was labeled an “extremist” organization by the country's internal security service.
This sentiment was captured in a new opinion poll.
The research, carried out by the Insa polling organization on behalf of a German newspaper, discovered that 48 percent of participants are in support of outlawing the AfD.
The study, which involved 1,001 individuals surveyed on May 2 and 3, also indicated that 37 percent are against such a move, while 15 percent remain unsure.
In addition, the findings showed that 61 percentof those polled view the AfD as “a right-wing extremist” group.
For a substantial 79 percent of respondents, the security agency’s evaluation did not shift their already established opinions of the party.
However, 10 percent admitted their view of the AfD changed after hearing the agency’s statement.
On Friday, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany’s domestic intelligence authority, officially classified the AfD as a “proven extremist group” following a probe that spanned three years.
The agency’s inquiry concluded that the AfD promotes a nationalist and radical ideology that threatens the nation’s constitutional democracy.
The BfV stressed that the party’s “predominant understanding of people based on ethnicity and ancestry” runs counter to democratic values upheld in Germany.
Furthermore, the agency accused the AfD of attempting to marginalize specific segments of the population—especially individuals with immigrant roots from Muslim-majority countries—by denying them equal opportunities in society.
This sentiment was captured in a new opinion poll.
The research, carried out by the Insa polling organization on behalf of a German newspaper, discovered that 48 percent of participants are in support of outlawing the AfD.
The study, which involved 1,001 individuals surveyed on May 2 and 3, also indicated that 37 percent are against such a move, while 15 percent remain unsure.
In addition, the findings showed that 61 percentof those polled view the AfD as “a right-wing extremist” group.
For a substantial 79 percent of respondents, the security agency’s evaluation did not shift their already established opinions of the party.
However, 10 percent admitted their view of the AfD changed after hearing the agency’s statement.
On Friday, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany’s domestic intelligence authority, officially classified the AfD as a “proven extremist group” following a probe that spanned three years.
The agency’s inquiry concluded that the AfD promotes a nationalist and radical ideology that threatens the nation’s constitutional democracy.
The BfV stressed that the party’s “predominant understanding of people based on ethnicity and ancestry” runs counter to democratic values upheld in Germany.
Furthermore, the agency accused the AfD of attempting to marginalize specific segments of the population—especially individuals with immigrant roots from Muslim-majority countries—by denying them equal opportunities in society.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment