403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Receives Actin PM, Farwaniya, Al-Asma, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Jahra, Al-Ahmadi Governors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday, in the presence of Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, Al-Asma Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Jahra Governor Hamad Jassem Al-Habshi, and Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
sas
sas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment