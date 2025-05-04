Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Receives Actin PM, Farwaniya, Al-Asma, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Jahra, Al-Ahmadi Governors


2025-05-04 09:02:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday, in the presence of Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, Al-Asma Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Jahra Governor Hamad Jassem Al-Habshi, and Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
sas


MENAFN04052025000071011013ID1109505479

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search