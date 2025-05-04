Premalatha Vijayakumar To Finalise Our Alliance With AIADMK: DMDK

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 4 (IANS) Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Treasurer L.K. Sudhish has announced that the party's general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, will decide on the party's alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Sudhish said,“We remained aligned with the AIADMK during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, even after it had exited the BJP-led NDA. Now that the AIADMK has rejoined the NDA, a broader political realignment is underway. The decision regarding our continued association with the alliance will be made by our general secretary at the appropriate time.”

Sudhish revealed that a crucial party conference is scheduled to be held in Cuddalore on May 9, where a formal announcement on the DMDK's alliance strategy is expected.

“Our general secretary will declare the party's future course, including potential alliances, during the Cuddalore meet,” he confirmed.

He added that the AIADMK had promised the DMDK a Rajya Sabha seat during negotiations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“This commitment is true. It was based on this assurance that I refrained from contesting the recent elections,” Sudhish asserted.

Reflecting on his political career, Sudhish recalled contesting from Kallakurichi and Salem in earlier elections and expressed his intention to contest in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing speculation about a possible alliance with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Sudhish remarked,“Although Vijay and our leader, Captain Vijayakanth, shared a cordial relationship, politics and personal friendships are distinct. A decision regarding this will also be made at the Cuddalore conference.”

DMDK leader Vijay Prabhakaran delivered a spirited fight against Congress leader and sitting MP Manickam Tagore in Virudhunagar during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prabhakaran, son of the late party founder Captain Vijayakanth, narrowly lost by just 4,379 votes.

BJP leader and actor Radhika Sarathkumar, who also contested from Virudhunagar, garnered 1,66,271 votes. DMDK, which has a dedicated vote base in Tamil Nadu, is widely expected to continue its alliance with the AIADMK, thereby remaining part of the NDA.

Recently, Premalatha Vijayakanth mentioned in a social media post that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a close relationship with her late husband, Vijayakanth, and that this personal rapport remains strong.