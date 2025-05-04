403
Former foreign secretary says India must send ‘serious message’ to Pakistan
(MENAFN) Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal has urged New Delhi to send a stronger and clearer signal to Pakistan regarding its support for terrorism, following the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
Sibal emphasized that while India does not seek war, the situation cannot continue as it is. He stated that at some point, Pakistan must be made to understand that it cannot use terrorism as a tool of state policy. “Pakistan needs to be made aware that its actions must change,” he said.
He also commented on Pakistani officials' claims that India is planning an imminent military strike in retaliation, calling it an attempt by Pakistan to influence global opinion and prevent an Indian response. Sibal pointed out that Pakistan often makes threats about using nuclear weapons when it feels threatened, as part of a long-standing strategy.
Sibal criticized Pakistan for its long history of supporting terrorism, citing major attacks such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks, to which Pakistan has never fully acknowledged its involvement. Despite this, Pakistan has always demanded proof of its role in such incidents.
On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss India’s response to the Kashmir attack. Reports suggest that Modi has granted India’s military leaders full operational freedom to decide on the response.
Sibal also referred to recent comments from Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, who called Kashmir the “jugular vein” of Pakistan, which he believed was a direct call to terrorists to prevent the normalization of life in the region. This, according to Sibal, has led Modi to declare that it is time for India to take decisive action and send a strong message to Pakistan.
