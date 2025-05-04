403
Modi initiates India’s very first transshipment docks
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially launched the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, marking the country’s first deepwater transshipment port. Built at a cost of $1.07 billion, the port is expected to significantly boost India’s economy by reducing reliance on foreign ports.
During the inauguration, Modi praised the project as a symbol of modern development, highlighting Kerala’s natural beauty and strategic coastal position. He noted that about 75% of India’s container cargo is currently managed by overseas ports such as Colombo, Singapore, and Dubai, leading to increased shipping times and costs. This dependence has cost India an estimated $200–220 million annually, with each rerouted container incurring an additional $80–100 in fees.
The new port, developed through a public-private partnership with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, is expected to reverse this trend. With a natural depth of 18–20 meters near the shore, Vizhinjam can accommodate the world’s largest cargo ships without the need for costly dredging. It is also just ten nautical miles from a major east-west international shipping lane, minimizing route deviations.
Earlier this year, the port successfully received the MSC Türkiye, one of the largest container ships globally. Industry experts believe the facility will position India as a stronger player in global trade by increasing shipping efficiency and reducing foreign dependency.
