Centre Drawing Up New Plan To Push Exports Of Farm Goods & Processed Foods

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The government is committed to reducing logistical barriers and enhancing market access for Indian agri and processed food products, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said at a high-level Chintan Shivir, organised by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Authority (APEDA) here on Sunday.

In his address, Barthwal pointed out that "Academia and research institutions must be a part of multisectoral consultations so that research and development can be a major focus for innovation and sustainability in agri exports".

He emphasised that agricultural production and productivity are both the need of the hour and reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to further deliberate on the ideas and strategies discussed during the sessions.

The consultative dialogue brought together senior officials from the Union government, Central Ministries, representatives from state governments, policy experts, industry leaders from agri trade and processed foods sector to deliberate on strategies for enhancing exports.

In his opening remarks, Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) Secretary, Subrata Gupta, highlighted the importance of infrastructure development and value addition to ensure sustainable export growth. He emphasised that there is a need to develop infrastructure, sanitary and phytosanitary standards at par with international norms, tariff plans and more synergy between the Union government, state governments, various departments, and industry stakeholders. He identified key potential products and sectors for processed foods exports like alcoholic beverages, nutraceuticals and value-added products.

This Chintan Shivir was also attended by Special Secretary, Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Varsha Joshi, and other senior officers of the Union and state governments, policymakers and industry leaders.

Agrawal emphasised the need to have a more synergetic approach amongst various stakeholders to take new agricultural, processed food, and value-added products to new geographies.

A total of 14 states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, participated in the high-level meeting.

Industry leaders of the agri and processed food sectors were represented by LT Foods, KRBL, Amul, Organic India, ITC, Meatzza, Suguna Foods, Kaybee, TPCI, Organic India, Allanasons, Fair Exports, and HMA Exports, amongst others, participated in the dialogue.

The Shivir was divided into five parallel technical breakout sessions focusing on specific agri-trade commodities and the processed food sector, which included basmati and non-basmati rice, animal products, horticulture and processed foods, as well as organic products.