Amir Cup: Biscan Eyes Al Ahli Rebound In Round Of 16 Showdown With Qatar SC

Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: A fortnight after a heavy defeat to Al Sadd in the Qatar Cup semi-finals, Al Ahli return to action in the Amir Cup Round of 16 today, with head coach Igor Biscan urging his players to deliver a much-improved performance against Qatar SC.

The knockout stage of Qatar's most prestigious football competition kicks off today, with Al Shahania taking on Mesaimeer in the opening fixture at Al Thumama Stadium (5:15pm), followed by the highly-anticipated clash between Al Ahli and Qatar SC at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (8:15pm).

Al Ahli, who finished an impressive fourth in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) this season, will be looking to bounce back after a 3-0 loss to Al Sadd. Biscan stressed the importance of focus in the do-or-die Amir Cup format.

“We lost a tough Qatar Cup semi-final. We played well but must be sharper, avoid mistakes and be more practical,” Biscan said at a pre-match press conference.

“Last season, we had squad issues and couldn't make changes. Now we must be solid defensively - not conceding is key in knockout matches.”

The Croatian coach acknowledged the threat posed by Qatar SC, who defeated Al Ahli 3-0 in their last QSL encounter in February.

“We're looking forward to facing Qatar SC - they're a strong and experienced side,” he said.

“This match is like a final for us. We have to give everything and show a different face in this important tournament.”

While Qatar SC endured a difficult QSL campaign, finishing 10th and narrowly avoiding relegation, they can take confidence from last season's Amir Cup run, where they finished runners-up after a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Al Sadd in extra time.

Qatar SC head coach Youssef Safri is aiming for another deep run this year.

“We begin our campaign against a well-organised and consistent team in Al Ahli,” said Safri.

“The Amir Cup is just four matches - each one like a final. We give the tournament the respect it deserves. Reaching the final again won't be easy, but it's our goal.” Al Shahania, Mesaimeer open Round of 16

Earlier in the evening, Al Shahania and Mesaimeer will open the Round of 16 with Al Shahania coach Jose Murcia saying his team is fully focused on progressing in what he called a tournament of high ambitions.

“Mesaimeer had a strong season in the Second Division, and this match feels like a final,” said Murcia, who guided Al Shahania to a respectable seventh place finish in the QSL.

“Right now, the focus is on Mesaimeer. We must qualify from the Round of 16 - and then our ambition will grow. In the Amir Cup, anything is possible.”

Mesaimeer advanced to this stage after a surprise 2-1 win over Second Division runners-up Al Markhiya in the preliminary round. Coach Mubarak Rashtieh believes his side is ready for another upset.

“We've prepared well, and the players are fully focused,” Rashtieh said.

“It won't be an easy game for either side. Matches like these often come down to luck – and we'll need some of that.”

Despite injury troubles earlier in the season, Rashtieh is optimistic.“We're ready now. Nothing is impossible in the cup. Every club has the right to dream in the country's most prestigious tournament.”