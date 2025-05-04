403
Media reports India making allegations that Pakistan broke ceasefire once more
(MENAFN) India has accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LOC) for the ninth consecutive night, according to Indian Army sources cited by ANI on Saturday. The alleged cross-border firing comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations following a recent deadly terrorist attack in India’s Jammu and Kashmir.
Reports indicate that Pakistani troops opened fire in the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Indian-administered region. Indian forces reportedly responded with “measured and proportionate” retaliation. The Indian Army said that on the night of May 2–3, Pakistani forces engaged in “unprovoked small arms fire” targeting multiple points along the de facto border.
This latest exchange follows several nightly ceasefire violations over the past week, affecting areas such as Baramulla, Poonch, and Naushera. The violence follows the April 22 massacre in Baisaran Valley, which claimed 26 civilian lives. India has blamed cross-border militants allegedly linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba for the attack, though Islamabad has denied involvement and demanded an independent investigation.
Indian police identified three suspects, including two Pakistani nationals. In response to the attack, India suspended a key water treaty with Pakistan and restricted Pakistani access to its airspace.
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told Reuters that Indian military action appears imminent and warned of a strong response. He also accused India of staging a “false-flag operation” in Baisaran Valley. Indian officials have not addressed this claim directly but stated that their military is on alert and ready to counter any further aggression.
