Saudi IPO Pipeline Defies Global Headwinds As Kingdom Targets 46 Listings In 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia is set to maintain its robust initial public offering momentum in 2025, with Riyad Capital projecting up to 46 listings across the Main Market and the Nomu Parallel Market. This outlook comes despite global market volatility driven by US tariffs and trade tensions that have dampened IPO activity in other regions.

Muhammad Faisal Potrik, Head of Sell-Side Research at Riyad Capital, noted that the Saudi Main Market witnessed 14 IPOs last year and anticipates a similar range of 14 to 16 listings in 2025. The sectors expected to feature prominently include financial services, real estate, retail, technology, and aviation.

In 2024, the Kingdom led the Gulf Cooperation Council IPO market, raising $4.1 billion through 42 offerings, according to data from The Kuwait Financial Centre . This accounted for 31% of the region's total IPO proceeds, making Saudi Arabia the second-largest contributor after the UAE. The Saudi Exchange, Tadawul, hosted 14 IPOs on its main market, collectively raising $3.8 billion, while the Nomu Parallel Market saw 28 IPOs, generating $297 million.

Notable listings included Dr. Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital, which was oversubscribed 119 times with orders worth $91 billion, and other companies like Almoosa Health, Miahona Utilities, and Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing, reflecting strong investor confidence.

The aviation sector is also poised for significant activity, with the Capital Market Authority approving the IPO of flynas, a budget airline backed by Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal. The company plans to sell a 30% stake and aims to expand its fleet to 160 aircraft by 2030.

Riyad Capital anticipates an 8% growth in Saudi market earnings in 2025, driven by factors such as declining interest rates, favorable global market responses, and stronger earnings growth in sectors like banking, technology, media, communications, and emerging industries. This positive sentiment is expected to bolster IPO activity further.

The Kingdom's capital market reforms, including the introduction of new financial products like options and futures on Tadawul, have enhanced market depth and attracted increased institutional investor participation. These developments, coupled with ongoing privatization efforts and the government's commitment to economic diversification under Vision 2030, are expected to sustain the IPO momentum.

Saudi Arabia's focus on sectors such as healthcare, technology, and consumer services aligns with global investment trends and positions the Kingdom as a competitive destination for international investors. The continued liberalization of foreign ownership rules and the inclusion of Saudi markets in global indices further enhance its appeal.

