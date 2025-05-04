403
Kremlin Denies Knowledge of Rubio’s Moscow Visit
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Saturday that he has no awareness of a prospective trip by US Secretary of State Mark Rubio to Moscow on May 9, contrary to claims circulated by certain American news outlets.
In reaction to the reports suggesting Rubio might be attending the Victory Day observances in Moscow—an event marking the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany—Peskov firmly responded: "I have no information regarding Mr. Rubio's visit to Moscow on May 9."
He further claimed that US media often spreads conflicting accounts, contributing to widespread misunderstanding.
However, in this instance, he stressed that his comment was based solely on the absence of any confirmed details about such a visit.
When questioned about Moscow's perception of the United Kingdom’s involvement as a potential facilitator in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Peskov criticized London for adopting a one-sided approach.
He said this position renders the UK unsuitable for any neutral mediation efforts.
"London has never actively sought the position of intermediary. To effectively mediate, one must maintain an equal distance from all parties involved in the conflict. Given its obvious alignment, London neither qualifies nor can play such a role," Peskov asserted.
He also noted that Russia’s earlier suggestion for Ukraine to enact a ceasefire aimed to evaluate Kyiv’s sincerity in pursuing a long-lasting resolution to the conflict.
