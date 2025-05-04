403
Pakistan, EU Discuss Cooperation, Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed during a phone conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, ways to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union.
The two sides also addressed recent regional developments. Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to promoting peace and regional stability.
High Representative Kallas emphasized the importance of dialogue in maintaining peace and stability in the region. She also reiterated the EU's commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors.
