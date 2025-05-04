403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Secretary-General Of Italian Foreign Ministry
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met on Sunday with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, Riccardo Guariglia, who is currently visiting the country.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and strengthen them. The two sides also addressed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, Syria, and the Mediterranean region.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and strengthen them. The two sides also addressed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, Syria, and the Mediterranean region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment