Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Secretary-General Of Italian Foreign Ministry

2025-05-04 04:01:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met on Sunday with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, Riccardo Guariglia, who is currently visiting the country.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and strengthen them. The two sides also addressed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, Syria, and the Mediterranean region.

