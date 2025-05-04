403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexican President Turns Down U.S. Military Proposal in Cartel Fight
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Saturday that she declined a proposition from her US counterpart to deploy American troops into Mexico for assistance in the fight against drug cartels, as reported by media sources.
During a public appearance, Sheinbaum validated a report from the previous day, which detailed that the US leader had pressed for increased US military participation in Mexico’s drug war, reports mentioned.
"It’s true," Sheinbaum noted, adding that during some private conversations with the US president in recent months, he had inquired, "How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the United States Army enter to help you.”
Sheinbaum stated that she had rejected his suggestion, conveying to him: “No, President Trump, our territory is inalienable, sovereignty is inalienable. ... We can collaborate, we can work together, but with you in your territory and us in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the United States Army on our territory.”
According to the Wall Street Journal report on May 2, the US president reportedly mentioned in a phone call with Sheinbaum on April 16 that the US troops he would dispatch could provide aid against cartels within Mexico.
During a public appearance, Sheinbaum validated a report from the previous day, which detailed that the US leader had pressed for increased US military participation in Mexico’s drug war, reports mentioned.
"It’s true," Sheinbaum noted, adding that during some private conversations with the US president in recent months, he had inquired, "How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the United States Army enter to help you.”
Sheinbaum stated that she had rejected his suggestion, conveying to him: “No, President Trump, our territory is inalienable, sovereignty is inalienable. ... We can collaborate, we can work together, but with you in your territory and us in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the United States Army on our territory.”
According to the Wall Street Journal report on May 2, the US president reportedly mentioned in a phone call with Sheinbaum on April 16 that the US troops he would dispatch could provide aid against cartels within Mexico.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment