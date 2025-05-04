403
Gang Leaders Claim Secret Pacts with El Salvador's President
(MENAFN) Controversy has erupted in El Salvador following allegations that President Nayib Bukele engaged in clandestine agreements with criminal gangs.
Barrio 18 gang leader, Carlos Cartagena Lopez, known as “Charli de IVU,” stated that Bukele forged deals with gangs to advance his political ambitions.
Cartagena claims these alleged pacts began during Bukele's time as San Salvador's mayor in 2014 and persisted through his presidential victory.
MS-13 leader, Elmer Canales Rivera, or “El Crook,” corroborated these claims to El Faro, stating they supported Bukele.
Prior to these claims, questions arose when Cartagena was released shortly after a police checkpoint detention on April 21, 2022.
Salvadoran media reports that Bukele's administration has refuted the accusations, maintaining that no secret deals with gangs occurred.
Following his presidential win, Bukele declared a state of emergency on March 27, 2022, initiating a crackdown on gangs that has led to over 85,000 arrests. 1
