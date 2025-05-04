403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Urges Diplomacy on India, Pakistan Tensions
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian peer Subrahmanyam Jaishankar engaged in a conversation to deliberate over the current state of relations between their nations, as well as the escalating strain between India and Pakistan following a recent deadly incident in Pahalgam, a region within Indian-controlled Kashmir.
During the phone call on Friday, Lavrov emphasized the importance of resolving New Delhi-Islamabad disagreements "by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis."
He reiterated Moscow’s backing for the core principles laid out in the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration, as per a summary released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.
In addition, both senior officials discussed the timeline for forthcoming high-level interactions between Moscow and New Delhi, confirming their commitment to sustained diplomatic contact.
This exchange occurred in the wake of heightened animosity between the two nuclear-capable rivals.
The attack at the Pahalgam tourist destination resulted in 26 fatalities, significantly worsening bilateral tensions.
India has attributed responsibility to Pakistan, asserting the assault had “cross-border links.”
In response, Islamabad denied involvement and proposed an impartial investigation with oversight from a neutral third party.
Both sides have adopted retaliatory diplomatic actions, including halting visa issuance for each other's nationals and withdrawing select diplomatic personnel.
During the phone call on Friday, Lavrov emphasized the importance of resolving New Delhi-Islamabad disagreements "by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis."
He reiterated Moscow’s backing for the core principles laid out in the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration, as per a summary released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.
In addition, both senior officials discussed the timeline for forthcoming high-level interactions between Moscow and New Delhi, confirming their commitment to sustained diplomatic contact.
This exchange occurred in the wake of heightened animosity between the two nuclear-capable rivals.
The attack at the Pahalgam tourist destination resulted in 26 fatalities, significantly worsening bilateral tensions.
India has attributed responsibility to Pakistan, asserting the assault had “cross-border links.”
In response, Islamabad denied involvement and proposed an impartial investigation with oversight from a neutral third party.
Both sides have adopted retaliatory diplomatic actions, including halting visa issuance for each other's nationals and withdrawing select diplomatic personnel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment