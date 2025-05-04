Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Collectors Feature Antiquities, Findings At Saudi Handicrafts Festival

2025-05-04 03:07:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Khaled Al-Shammari

RIYADH, May 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti collectors took part in the Saudi International Handicraft Festival in Al-Zulfi city, Riyadh Province.
Members of the Kuwaiti "965 Expo" took part in the event that began earlier this month and continues until May 9, showing during the event their personal collections of antiquities and handicrafts.
The Kuwaiti pavilion also showcased several old occupations such as peril diving, ship building, Sadu weaving and others. (end) kns

