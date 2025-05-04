Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sudanese Army: Drones Attack Carried Out Against Port Sudan City's Airbase


2025-05-04 03:07:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, May 4 (KUNA) -- Drones struck a military airbase and surrounding installations in the city of Port Sudan, said the Sudanese Army on Sunday.
Nabeel Abdullah, Sudanese Army spokesman, said in a press statement that Rapid Support Forces launched several drone attacks on the base with air defense forces managing to down several aircrafts. The incident did not result in any casualties, he affirmed.
This is the first attack on the temporary capital located in the far east of Sudan. The Rapid Support Forces had intensified attacks by drone on Sudanese military locations and vital facilities under the Sudanese army supervision and protection. (end)
mam


MENAFN04052025000071011013ID1109504750

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search