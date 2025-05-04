403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudanese Army: Drones Attack Carried Out Against Port Sudan City's Airbase
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, May 4 (KUNA) -- Drones struck a military airbase and surrounding installations in the city of Port Sudan, said the Sudanese Army on Sunday.
Nabeel Abdullah, Sudanese Army spokesman, said in a press statement that Rapid Support Forces launched several drone attacks on the base with air defense forces managing to down several aircrafts. The incident did not result in any casualties, he affirmed.
This is the first attack on the temporary capital located in the far east of Sudan. The Rapid Support Forces had intensified attacks by drone on Sudanese military locations and vital facilities under the Sudanese army supervision and protection. (end)
mam
Nabeel Abdullah, Sudanese Army spokesman, said in a press statement that Rapid Support Forces launched several drone attacks on the base with air defense forces managing to down several aircrafts. The incident did not result in any casualties, he affirmed.
This is the first attack on the temporary capital located in the far east of Sudan. The Rapid Support Forces had intensified attacks by drone on Sudanese military locations and vital facilities under the Sudanese army supervision and protection. (end)
mam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment