Trump Administration Requests Supreme Court on DOGE

2025-05-04 02:08:34
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has formally requested the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a decision made by a lower court that prevents affiliates of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from retrieving private personal information maintained by the Social Security Administration, as per various U.S. media outlets.

In a legal brief submitted on Friday, Solicitor General D. John Sauer contended that the district court's injunction lacks proper legal justification and significantly undermines Leader Donald Trump’s administrative authority, based on a report from the media.

“This emergency application presents a now-familiar theme,” Sauer wrote. “A district court has issued sweeping injunctive relief without legal authority to do so, in ways that inflict ongoing, irreparable harm on urgent federal priorities and stymie the Executive Branch’s functions.”

The Trump team is pushing for an urgent suspension of U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander’s ruling, which currently prevents DOGE from acquiring key personal data, including Social Security numbers, health records, and financial details.

According to the administration, this information is essential for DOGE to effectively carry out its duty of identifying and eliminating inefficiency and corruption within the government.

Earlier this week, the full bench of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals declined the administration's appeal to overturn the injunction, voting 9–6 to keep the restriction in place.

