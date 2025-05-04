403
Zelenskyy Dismisses Short Russian Ceasefire, Calls for Extended Halt
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a Russian proposal for a three-day ceasefire, deeming it a mere "theatrical performance." The Russian proposal, intended to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany, was deemed insufficient by the Ukrainian leader.
During a press briefing with a small group of journalists in Kyiv, with his remarks embargoed until Saturday, Zelenskyy articulated his stance. He asserted that a more substantial 30-day cessation of hostilities is necessary, citing a US proposal as a basis for his demand. He emphasized that meaningful negotiations require a more extended timeframe than the three days offered by Russia.
Furthermore, Zelenskyy issued a cautionary statement to foreign leaders considering attending Moscow's May 9 Victory Day celebrations. He stated, "We cannot be responsible for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation. They provide you with security, and therefore we will not give you any guarantees." This remark was interpreted by some as a warning against potential security risks for those attending the event.
Russian officials responded with strong criticism of Zelenskyy's statements. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused him of directly threatening foreign leaders planning to participate in the May 9 commemorations. Former President Dmitry Medvedev also weighed in, criticizing Zelenskyy and urging him to refrain from what he described as "verbal provocations." The exchange of statements underscores the continued tensions and lack of diplomatic progress in the ongoing conflict.
