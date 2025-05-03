Nurses Announce National Strike, Demanding Repeal Of Social Security Law 462

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian nurses began picketing this week and will march to the Presidential Palace on May 9. They warn of a national strike if the controversial Law 462 is not repealed. The National Association of Nurses of Panama (ANEP) announced a series of actions against Law 462 of the Social Security Fund (CSS), beginning with pickets this Monday and a march to the Presidency scheduled for May 9.

ANEP President Elydia Espinosa, pictured above, reported that the protest activities will take place without affecting healthcare at health centers nationwide. However, she warned that if their demands are not met, the union is preparing to declare a general strike starting May 19. The nurses reiterated their support for the repeal of Law 462 and assured that they will continue to organize in defense of their labor rights and the public health system.