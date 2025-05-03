Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nurses Announce National Strike, Demanding Repeal Of Social Security Law 462 -

Nurses Announce National Strike, Demanding Repeal Of Social Security Law 462 -


2025-05-03 10:13:31
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanian nurses began picketing this week and will march to the Presidential Palace on May 9. They warn of a national strike if the controversial Law 462 is not repealed. The National Association of Nurses of Panama (ANEP) announced a series of actions against Law 462 of the Social Security Fund (CSS), beginning with pickets this Monday and a march to the Presidency scheduled for May 9.



ANEP President Elydia Espinosa, pictured above, reported that the protest activities will take place without affecting healthcare at health centers nationwide. However, she warned that if their demands are not met, the union is preparing to declare a general strike starting May 19. The nurses reiterated their support for the repeal of Law 462 and assured that they will continue to organize in defense of their labor rights and the public health system.

MENAFN03052025000218011062ID1109504327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search