Nurses Announce National Strike, Demanding Repeal Of Social Security Law 462 -
ANEP President Elydia Espinosa, pictured above, reported that the protest activities will take place without affecting healthcare at health centers nationwide. However, she warned that if their demands are not met, the union is preparing to declare a general strike starting May 19. The nurses reiterated their support for the repeal of Law 462 and assured that they will continue to organize in defense of their labor rights and the public health system.
