Zelensky: Ukraine Ready To Immediately Implement Ceasefire If Russia Takes Reciprocal Steps

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to move to a ceasefire as soon as possible if Russia takes mirror steps to establish a complete silence regime for at least 30 days.

According to Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine said this in an evening video address .

“We are preparing for important foreign policy events - meetings and negotiations. The main thing is the ability of our partners to influence Russia to agree to a complete ceasefire - to a long silence that will allow us to find solutions to end the war,” he said.

However, according to the head of state, no one sees such readiness in Russia now - on the contrary, all its internal rhetoric is rather mobilizing, and Russian propagandists continue to threaten not only Ukraine but also other neighbors, including the Baltic states.

“In fact, this is what we have been saying for a long time: without pressure on Moscow, Russia will continue to fight,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the economic conditions in Russia are now more unfavorable: the price of oil has become lower. But these are not yet the conditions for Moscow to feel the war as a fundamental problem for itself.

“Therefore, the world's sanctions - sanctions against the Russian energy sector, against banks - can definitely help peace. We have talked about this with our partners. We know that our partners have heard us,” the President said.

“At the same time, we are ready to move to a ceasefire as soon as possible, even from today, if Russia is ready to take mirror steps - to complete silence, to a long silence for at least 30 days. This is a fair timeframe for preparing the next steps. Russia must stop the war and stop the assaults, stop the shelling,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, the current intensity of Russian strikes indicates nothing but a desire to continue fighting.

“Every night, there are a hundred Shaheds. This week alone, from Monday to Saturday, there have been more than 950 Russian air strikes. Intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector and other Donetsk sectors is going on every day. We are responding along the entire frontline, as well as in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, where our activity remains,” the Head of State summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Putin needs a truce for May 7-9, as it is impossible to agree on the next steps to end the war during this time.

