Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Xiaomi SU7 To Shine At EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025

Xiaomi SU7 To Shine At EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025


2025-05-03 05:15:10
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) We're thrilled to announce that Xiaomi will showcase its all-electric SU7 sedan at the EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 , offering attendees a glimpse into the future of smart, sustainable mobility.


Event Date: 4 to 6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Centre About the Xiaomi SU7

Boldly entering the EV arena, Xiaomi Technology unveils the SU7 -a next-generation electric sedan that blends intelligent driving capabilities with sleek design and high-end connectivity. The SU7 encapsulates Xiaomi's vision of future-ready mobility powered by innovation and smart technology. What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

First-Hand Experience – See the Xiaomi SU7 up close and explore its seamless integration of technology, design, and performance.
Tech Highlights – Learn about SU7's advanced intelligent systems, luxurious detailing, and high-performance features.
Immersive Display – Discover how Xiaomi redefines driving with its powerful entry into electric mobility. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

  • Witness cutting-edge EV innovations

  • Meet and network with mobility pioneers and global leaders

  • Explore investment opportunities and future collaborations
Visitor Registration

Secure your spot and be part of the region's most influential EV & Mobility platform.
Visitor Registration Exhibit With Us

Showcase your brand alongside industry giants like Xiaomi.
Book Your Stand

MENAFN03052025005446012082ID1109504002

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search