403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xiaomi SU7 To Shine At EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) We're thrilled to announce that Xiaomi will showcase its all-electric SU7 sedan at the EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 , offering attendees a glimpse into the future of smart, sustainable mobility.
Event Date: 4 to 6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Centre About the Xiaomi SU7 Boldly entering the EV arena, Xiaomi Technology unveils the SU7 -a next-generation electric sedan that blends intelligent driving capabilities with sleek design and high-end connectivity. The SU7 encapsulates Xiaomi's vision of future-ready mobility powered by innovation and smart technology. What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 First-Hand Experience – See the Xiaomi SU7 up close and explore its seamless integration of technology, design, and performance.
Tech Highlights – Learn about SU7's advanced intelligent systems, luxurious detailing, and high-performance features.
Immersive Display – Discover how Xiaomi redefines driving with its powerful entry into electric mobility. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
Visitor Registration Exhibit With Us Showcase your brand alongside industry giants like Xiaomi.
Book Your Stand
Event Date: 4 to 6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Centre About the Xiaomi SU7 Boldly entering the EV arena, Xiaomi Technology unveils the SU7 -a next-generation electric sedan that blends intelligent driving capabilities with sleek design and high-end connectivity. The SU7 encapsulates Xiaomi's vision of future-ready mobility powered by innovation and smart technology. What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 First-Hand Experience – See the Xiaomi SU7 up close and explore its seamless integration of technology, design, and performance.
Tech Highlights – Learn about SU7's advanced intelligent systems, luxurious detailing, and high-performance features.
Immersive Display – Discover how Xiaomi redefines driving with its powerful entry into electric mobility. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
-
Witness cutting-edge EV innovations
Meet and network with mobility pioneers and global leaders
Explore investment opportunities and future collaborations
Visitor Registration Exhibit With Us Showcase your brand alongside industry giants like Xiaomi.
Book Your Stand
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment