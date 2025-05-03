403
MINI Makes Its Electric Debut In The Kingdom At EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) MINI Charges Into the Future with Aceman & 3-Door SE at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
We're thrilled to confirm that MINI will officially unveil two groundbreaking electric models-the bold Mini Aceman and the dynamic Mini 3 Door SE -at the EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 , marking their much-anticipated debut in the Kingdom. Event Details:
Dates: 4–6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre, Saudi Arabia
Visitor Registration: Click here to register
Book Your Stand: Reserve your space About MINI A beloved part of the BMW Group , MINI is known worldwide for its distinctive design and spirited performance. In Saudi Arabia, the brand is proudly represented by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors , one of the Kingdom's most respected automotive leaders. MINI is now entering a bold new chapter-fusing its iconic charm with cutting-edge electric innovation and future-ready mobility. What to Expect Mini Aceman
A bold, all-electric crossover that introduces MINI's next-generation digital ecosystem, reimagined design language, and smart sustainability-all in a compact, premium package. Mini 3 Door SE
The electric evolution of a true icon. The 3 Door SE delivers zero-emissions driving and agile handling while preserving the driving joy that MINI fans know and love. Expert Insights
Hear directly from MINI and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors about their electrification strategy in Saudi Arabia and how they're aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025?
-
Discover next-generation EVs and smart mobility innovations
Learn from industry pioneers shaping the future of transportation
Build partnerships and explore investments aligned with Vision 2030
