GCC Urges Pakistan, India To Exercise Restraint, And Prioritise Dialogue
Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed the member states' grave concern over the worsening security situation in South Asia, urging restraint and the prioritisation of dialogue, as well as the resumption of urgent negotiations between Pakistan and India.
In a statement today, GCC Secretary-General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned the terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of innocent people.
He underlined the importance of resorting to peaceful means to resolve disputes, in accordance with the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, in order to maintain security, peace, and stability in the region. He reaffirmed the Council's firm and principled position in rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
He also reiterated the member states' call for the international community to enhance its efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.
