Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Seas Offshore Tonight

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will see some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be some clouds, the report added, warning of strong winds and high seas at north at first.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly 03 to 13 KT becomes variable later.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to southwesterly 05 to 15 KT reaches to 23KT at north at first.

The visibility will be 05 - 10 KM.

The sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 FT. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 FT rises to 7 feet at north at times.