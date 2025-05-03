Nearly 176 Acres Of Township Land Declared State Property

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has declared 175.5 acres of land in the Mullah Izzat Township in the Paghman district of Kabul a state property.

The Special Court for trying land-grab cases in the Central Zone ruled the land in question belonged to the Islamic Emirate, MoJ said in a statement.

It explained the Land-Grab Prevention Commission had previously reviewed the status of more than 223 acres of land in the same area.

Based on Article 17 of the Law on Prevention and Restitution of Grabbed Lands, the case was formally referred to the Special Court for further action.

Last year, MoJ had declared the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan township in the same district of Kabul a state property.

