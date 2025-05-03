Afghan Media's Role Must Be Protected: Otunbayeva

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations emphasizes that journalists should be able to report freely and“without fear or discrimination” across the world, while the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says it supports all media outlets that operate within the framework of Sharia.

May 3 marks World Press Freedom Day.

Habib Ghafran, spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture of Afghanistan, said in an audio message that the IEA, recognizing the importance of media, supports all media outlets that operate within the framework of Islamic Sharia.

He said that over the past few years, the Ministry of Information and Culture had extensive cooperation with the media, citing as an example the issuance of licenses to 15 new media outlets last year alone.

He also added that the ministry supports all media that broadcast responsibly and urges all media outlets to operate in a responsible manner.

On this occasion, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the freedom of the people is tied to the freedom of the press, and that journalists should be able to report“without fear or discrimination” throughout the world.

He added that journalism is increasingly under threat, and journalists face risks such as attacks, arrests, censorship, violence, and even death.

“World Press Freedom Day stands as a crucial reminder of the essential role journalists and media play in Afghanistan. They are the foundation of an informed and vibrant society, and their role must be protected,” said Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan.

“A diverse and healthy media sector is indispensable in ensuring transparency, public trust, and good governance. But in Afghanistan we are seeing the steady erosion of a free and independent media,” said Otunbayeva.

Afghanistan's media sector has been hit by a sharp decline in revenue linked to the country's economic crisis, which has forced numerous outlets to close.

Afghanistan is also not immune to the challenges brought by the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the theme for 2025's World Press Freedom Day commemorations.

“AI presents significant risks: it can be misused to reproduce misinformation, spread disinformation, amplify hate speech, enable new forms of censorship and surveillance of journalists and citizens, creating a chilling effect on freedom of expression,” said UNESCO Representative in Afghanistan, Patricia McPhillips.

“This means national and international cooperation is all the more essential,” said McPhillips.

