ZEEKR AT EV SAUDI 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) We're excited to reveal thatwill officially present the stunning Zeekr 001 and the urban-chic Zeekr X atSaudi Arabia 2025, marking their powerful debut in the Kingdom's growing electric mobility landscape.

Event Date: 4 to 6 May 2025Venue:

ABOUT ZEEKRBorn from GEELY's innovation hub, Zeekr is one of the world's most forward-thinking EV brands, merging high performance with premium tech-driven design. Built on the advanced SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform, Zeekr vehicles deliver long range, ultra-fast charging, and intuitive digital experiences. With a mission to lead the premium electric segment, Zeekr is redefining what it means to drive electric, with luxury, intelligence, and zero compromise.

What to ExpectZeekr 001 – A high-performance electric shooting brake that blends sportiness with sophistication. With up to 620 km range, powerful acceleration, and a tech-rich cabin, it's the premium EV reimagined.Zeekr X – A bold, compact urban SUV designed for the connected generation. With sleek aesthetics, smart mobility features, and dynamic drive, it's engineered for the electric cityscape.Meet the ZEEKR Team – Get firsthand insights into ZEEKR's strategic roadmap for the Kingdom and how they're charging ahead in the premium EV segment.

Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025Discover the future of luxury electric mobilityNetwork with pioneers shaping the EV revolutionExplore collaborations aligned with Vision 2030

VISITOR REGISTRATION

BOOK YOUR STAND