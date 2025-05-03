403
Australian Police Investigate Racist, Islamophobic Banners
(MENAFN) Australian officials have commenced an inquiry following the appearance of discriminatory and anti-Muslim signs hung from overpasses in Melbourne on the nation’s federal election day, as reported by the media.
Victoria Police acknowledged the investigation, noting that individuals wearing black clothing and face coverings were spotted on numerous overpasses above the Monash Freeway.
These people displayed banners bearing messages such as “No black votes should count,” “No Muslim votes should count,” and “Only Aussie votes should count.”
These offensive signs triggered widespread condemnation across Australia. Members of the Muslim community labeled the event as deeply upsetting and damaging, particularly for younger generations.
"Imagine having a little Asian child [or] a Muslim child in the back of a seat just driving with your family on a Saturday morning, and then you just see this racism," a Muslim resident said in an interview.
Millions of citizens cast their ballots on Saturday to elect 150 representatives to the House of Representatives in a critical national vote.
Ghaith Krayem, spokesperson for Muslim Votes Matter National, commended the community’s active participation during the election period.
He stated that Muslims in Australia showed they can “organize independently and contribute to the broader political conversation.”
