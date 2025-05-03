Helen Flanagan Is Facing Tough Time, Money Struggles

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) English actress Helen Flanagan is sharing finer details about things in life. He once famously admitted during her first stint on 'I'm A Celebrity' in 2012 that she splashed out on spray tans and blow dries“every few days”, without a second thought.

However, now, it seems the former 'Coronation Street' star's world has changed dramatically since those carefree days more than a decade ago, reports co'.

The actress, 34, has found herself at a crossroads in both her personal and professional life, and now she wants nothing more than to be back on screen, a source tells new. The news was first reported by OK! Magazine.

As per co', Helen first catapulted to fame as Rosie Webster on Corrie in 2000. After leaving in 2012, she then reappeared in 2017, reprising her role for another year.

“Helen really, really wants to get back into acting. She knows it's what she does best,” a source claims.“But it is tough with the kids being so young, and Scott is often away with football, so though he's a committed dad, he's not around on a daily basis. It's a lot, having three young children and trying to get back into your career”.

While there have been conversations about a potential comeback, Helen is said to be struggling to juggle work offers with the demands of being a single mum to her three children, Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, four, following her split from fiancé Scott Sinclair in 2022.

“She does have her mum around to help with childcare, which she really leans on, but it is tricky and a juggle most mums will understand”, the source added. Still, with Corrie on hold for now, Helen has other challenges to overcome.

Her boyfriend Robbie Talbot has moved out – a move Helen claimed was the best for her children, who are still processing her break-up from their dad Scott. The mum recently admitted she had hoped sharing her home with Robbie would strengthen their relationship, and she now feels devastated that things haven't worked out.