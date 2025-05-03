Arunachal Police Held Four Highway Robbers Linked To Multiple Crimes

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, May 3 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh police on Saturday arrested four highway robbers involved in a series of lootings along National Highway-415 in the state's Papum Pare district since January, officials said on Saturday.

A police official said that the group of robbers, who targeted innocent people under the guise of checking Inner Line Permits (ILPs), drugs and contrabands, threatened the victims with knives and other sharp cutting tools before fleeing with cash, mobile, electronic devices and other valuables.

He said that the victims filed FIRs in various police stations, including at Banderdewa police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

After the series of such crimes, the police authority has formed an investigation team involving Naharlagun Sub-Divisional Police Officer Longdo and Banderdewa police station officer in-charge Kipa Hamak.

The police team collected various pieces of evidence of the robberies, including CCTV footage and eyewitness statements, and then launched thorough and intensive search operations.

“The police team laid an ambush on the National Highway at Karsingsa in the Papum Pare district and caught two suspected robbers on Friday night as they attempted another robbery,” the official said.

However, one of the robbers subsequently managed to escape, but one was arrested, and he was identified as Patey Bagang (19) on the spot.

During interrogation, the detainee disclosed the names of three accomplices, leading to a quick operation that resulted in the arrest of Tadar Rar (24), Ngurang Tako (23) and Tabia Kapa (27).

Police investigations revealed that all four arrested persons are habitual offenders who have been involved in a series of robberies and theft cases since January this year.

Meanwhile, the Naharlagun Police team has recently arrested three burglars from different locations for their involvement in multiple theft and burglary cases in the capital region.

The arrests were made as part of intensified efforts to curb criminal activities in the capital region.