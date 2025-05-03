403
U.S. Tariffs Threaten to Cripple Developing Nations, Expert Warns
(MENAFN) Sweeping tariffs enacted by the United States are poised to deliver a significant setback to the financial well-being of developing nations, including Malawi, according to political scientist Maclan Kanyang'wa. Speaking to a news agency on Thursday, Kanyang'wa warned that these tariffs will have far-reaching consequences for global commerce, subsequently crippling trade-reliant economies such as Malawi's.
Kanyang'wa elaborated that retaliatory actions stemming from the tariffs are expected to inflate the cost of goods within developing countries, triggering economic instability. He further asserted that the tariffs will diminish the trade competitiveness of these nations, jeopardizing their economic sustainability.
The expert also highlighted the anticipated disruption to the raw material supply chains in developing countries due to the imposed tariffs. This disruption, he explained, will lead to a reduction in exports, inflicting a substantial negative impact on their economies.
