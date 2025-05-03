Work On Simbu's Film With Director Ramkumar Balakrishnan Begins With Traditional Pooja

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 3(IANS) Work on director Ramkumar Balakrishnan's eagerly-awaited film featuring actors Silambarasan and Kayadu Lohar in the lead began with a traditional pooja in the city on Saturday.

Produced by Akash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures, the film, which is being tentatively referred to as #STR49, will have music by Sai Abhyankar.

Sources close to the unit have now disclosed that Simbu plays the role of a college student in the film. Fans are excited about the film as it will feature Santhanam in the company of Simbu, a favourite combination of college students.

Remarkably, Santhanam, who had stopped doing roles as a comedian after turning hero, has made an exception for this film and will be seen playing a comedian in this one. Santhanam has made this exception for actor Simbu, with whom he shares a close bond. Both actors are known to be really close friends, with Santhanam often crediting Simbu for his growth in the film industry.

Interestingly, the film will also feature another popular comedian, actor VTV Ganesh, in a pivotal role.

Ramkumar Balakrishnan, best known for his superhit film, 'Parking', is to make this film into a proper commercial entertainer.

The makers have so far released a poster of the project in which Simbu is seen folding his hands behind his back. In it, he is seen holding a textbook that has the title Engineering Materials and Metallurgy and inside it is a knife with blood on it. The poster also had a caption that read 'The Most Wanted Student'.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, music by Sai Abhyankar and art direction by Subendhar PL. Costumes for the film will be by Praveen Raja.