Zelensky: There Are Signals That After Ceasefire, We May Be Left One-On-One With Russians

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that after a ceasefire is reached, some countries may want Ukraine and Russia to be left alone to negotiate directly.

The head of state made this remark during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“You see how difficult it is to even take the first step - a ceasefire. Just imagine, everyone understands the issues of territories, sanctions - how complicated it will be. And so, there are signals that probably, after they agree on a ceasefire, some countries will want us to be left one-on-one with the Russians. These are the signals,” Zelensky said in response to a Ukrinform correspondent's question about whether the U.S. may actually withdraw from the negotiation process.

At the same time, he assured that Europe would remain involved,“because there are many related issues.”

“But it seems to me that the U.S. has such thoughts. Because everything is really very difficult,” the President added.

As reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented that this is“not a new position” following a statement on the potential withdrawal of the U.S. from negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammi Bruce stated that the U.S. would not act as a mediator in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and that Kyiv and Moscow must present concrete ideas for ending the war.

On April 29, Secretary of State Marco Rubio once again warned that the United States would halt its mediation efforts if Ukraine and Russia do not put forward specific proposals to end the conflict.

Yesterday, media outlets reported that U.S. officials had prepared a number of options for Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia, as it is in no hurry to take steps toward ending the war in Ukraine.