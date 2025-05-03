Raveena Tandon’S Daughter Rasha Recreates Her Mom’S Famous Song With Vedang Raina

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Rasha Thadani, who is also the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, has recreated her mother's iconic track 'Chalo Ishq Ladaye' with actor Vedang Raina.

The 'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya also reacted to their collaboration. In the comment section, Veer Pahariya called Rasha Thadani 'Heroine No.1', expressing admiration towards the newcomer's screen presence and fluid dance moves.

Rasha and Vedang teamed up for a skincare brand for its advertisement. Now that the audience has seen Vedang and Rasha's team up over an advertisement, they desire to watch Veer Pahariya and Rasha Thadani collaborate for a film, whether rom-com or thriller or comedy, and ignite the screens with their chemistry and believability as fresh faces.

While Rasha Thadani made her way into Bollywood with 'Azaad', Veer Pahariya made his debut with 'Sky Force', which turned out to be a rather unconventional choice Picking a patriotic role for a first film seems an uneasy task, however, Veer Pahariya's passion and hard work made it believable and sincere. The positive reviews and word of mouth further establish the fact that he's here to stay.

The hook-step from Veer's 'Sky Force' became viral, and was used by netizens in many Reels on Instagram. The highly coordinated PR campaign around Veer made sure that practically every user on the Internet saw him dancing to the song 'Rang' from the film.

'Sky Force' is available to stream on Prime Video.