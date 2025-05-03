25 TN Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Coast Guard Return Home

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Twenty-five fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard on February 23, returned home on Saturday.

The fishermen, who had been detained for over two months, arrived in Chennai from Colombo via an Air India flight and were provided state-arranged transport to their respective hometowns.

The incident occurred when the fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram, ventured into the Mandapam area in motorised boats.

During midnight, a Sri Lankan Coast Guard patrol intercepted them, alleging that the fishermen had crossed the maritime boundary. The fishermen were taken into custody, later produced in court, and imprisoned.

Following their arrest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging swift action to secure the fishermen's release along with their boats.

Officials from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka subsequently engaged in discussions with Sri Lankan authorities.

A Sri Lankan court recently ordered their release, after which the fishermen were handed over to the Indian High Commission. The High Commission ensured proper accommodation for the fishermen during their stay in Colombo, provided them with emergency certificates, and arranged flight tickets for their return to India. This latest incident adds to rising tensions between India and Sri Lanka over recurring mid-sea arrests.

Since the beginning of 2025, Sri Lankan authorities have apprehended 119 Indian fishermen and seized 16 Indian fishing vessels. Fishermen's associations in Tamil Nadu have expressed growing alarm.

VP Sesuraja, a prominent fishermen's leader, underscored the financial hardship faced by families of detained fishermen, many of whom are unable to pay the heavy fines imposed by Sri Lanka.

He also noted that some fishermen were hesitant to venture out to sea. In response, several fishermen's associations are planning large-scale protests across the state's coastal districts.

Antony John, a leader of one association, announced coordinated demonstrations and urged the Union government to take decisive steps, including securing the release of detained fishermen, recovering seized boats, and negotiating a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to prevent further incidents.

Rajagopal C.M., a representative from Thangachimadam, criticised the government's "inaction" and highlighted that many Indian fishermen remain imprisoned in Sri Lanka, leaving their families in deep distress.

He pointed out that since 2018, around 270 Indian trawlers have been impounded, dealing a severe blow to fishermen's livelihoods. Chief Minister Stalin reiterated the urgent need for robust diplomatic measures to resolve this long-standing issue, emphasising that the safety and security of Tamil fishermen must be prioritised.