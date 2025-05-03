Lauren Gottlieb: I First Connected With ‘The Royals’ Through The Music

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Actress-dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who has choreographed and performed on the number“Who Rules The World” from“The Royals”, said that she first connected to the show through the music.

Lauren told IANS:“I first connected with The Royals through the music. I met the team at Believe, and they played me the title track, Who Rules The World. They said it had my name all over it-and honestly, the second I heard it, I was like, yes, a hundred percent, we have to build a full music video around this. It was too epic not to.”

“I knew right away I also wanted to choreograph it to truly bring the whole concept to life,” she added.

She said that the track was created by her very good friend Harsh Upadhyay.

“We've been connected since my Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa days when he was more focused on mixing tracks for us and all the other dance reality shows. Now he is fully focused on making original music for film/tv and I'm so proud of him for shifting so beautifully,” added Lauren.

How did her background in dance and performance help her with the number Who Rules The World in The Royals?

“Honestly, every project you do adds to this tool belt, full of lessons, tips, tricks, and experiences that you carry forward. And if you're doing it right, each project helps you grow and sharpen your craft,” she said.

Who Rules The World felt really special to Lauren because“I'm now at a stage where I feel confident not just in performing, but also in leading the creative vision behind the scenes.”

“That double duty-choreographing, conceptualizing, and starring in it-definitely comes with more to manage, but it's also incredibly fulfilling to see a vision through from start to finish. That also allows me to be more hands on with the dancers and help train and mentor them,” added Lauren, who has performed with artists such as Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Shakira and Enrique Iglesias to name a few.

She says she“definitely didn't do it alone”.

“It all happened because the Believe team trusted me with their song! My co choreographer, Anasua Chowdhury, was my right-hand girl throughout-her support, creativity, and presence were absolutely essential.”

Lauren, who played the lead role in the 2013 Indian dance film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, added:“And working with our director, Raul Chavan, was such a collaborative process. We really built the visual world together. I also have to commend our executive producers at DOT Media: Shruti Modi, Aatif Tida, Viren Arya, Justin Lawrence, and Shubham Singhal for making it all happen.”

“It was a massive team effort, and I'm so grateful to have had such a powerhouse group around me. And the costume designers, Ayushi Ruparel and Shradha Khaire, literally brought the vision to life. The fact that they managed to pull all of that off in less than a week is beyond impressive.”