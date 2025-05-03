403
UN Chief Condemns Israeli Occupation Violation Of Syria's Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 3 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's violation of Syria's sovereignty, including the latest airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus.
"It is essential that these attacks stop and that Israel respect Syria's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and independence," Guterres said in a press statement late Friday.
He also condemned all violence against civilians, including acts which could risk inflaming sectarian tensions.
The UN chief said he is following developments in Syria, where fresh fighting in the capital Damascus and elsewhere is threatening fragile efforts toward peace and political transition.
He added that he has been monitoring with alarm the reports of violence in the suburbs of Damascus and in the south of Syria, including reports of civilian casualties and assassination of local administration figures.
More than 100 people have reportedly been killed in recent days during clashes with sectarian overtones, including in Suweyda governorate. (end)
