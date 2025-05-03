Deepest Condolences To All Bereaved Families: Lop Gandhi Expresses Grief Over Goa Stampede

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Senior Congress leaders including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede during the Lairai Devi temple festivities in Shirgao village, North Goa, that claimed several lives and left dozens injured.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday as tens of thousands of devotees gathered for the annual yatra, a revered religious occasion in the region.

According to sources, at least six people lost their lives, and over 30 others sustained injuries during the stampede, which was reportedly triggered by a sudden surge of the crowd on a downward slope near the temple premises.

LoP Rahul Gandhi, took to social media platform X to express his condolences.

"The news of the death of several devotees and injury to many others in a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgaon, Goa is very sad," he posted.

"I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. Also, I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he added.

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also conveyed her grief over the incident.

Posting on X, she wrote, "It is extremely sad to hear about the death of several devotees and injuries to many others due to a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgaon, Goa. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee also expressed deep sorrow over the stampede and offered condolences to the victims' families. The party urged the government to provide immediate aid. It called for better crowd management and safety measures to ensure the remaining Lairai Zatra days proceed safely and smoothly.

Manikrao Thakre, Congress incharge for Goa, left for the state from Delhi to visit the injured devotees admitted to the medical college and to gather detailed information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a message on X, Thakre stated, "Saddened by the news of a stampede during the religious pilgrimage of Shri Lairai Devi in Goa. At least 7 people have died, and 30 others have been injured in this accident, as per reports."

The Lairai Yatra, which takes place annually, attracts more than 50,000 devotees to the temple in North Goa. A key aspect of the centuries-old tradition is the participation of barefoot 'dhonds' who walk across a bed of burning embers, a ritual symbolising deep faith and spiritual endurance.

Initial reports indicate that severe overcrowding and a lack of adequate crowd control measures may have contributed to the tragedy.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that a sudden push within the crowd on a downhill stretch of the route caused people to stumble and fall, leading to a stampede.

The tragic incident has drawn national attention, with both the Centre and the state government under pressure to review safety arrangements at large religious gatherings.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations remain underway, and authorities have promised all possible support to the victims and their families.