Ukrzaliznytsia Receives First Shipment Of Austrian Rails

Ukrzaliznytsia JSC has received its first shipment of rails made by Austria's Voestalpine Rail Technology GmbH.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The delivery has been made ahead of schedule, allowing us to increase the pace and volume of infrastructure repairs in key areas,” the report states.

As noted by Ukrzaliznytsia, a contract for the supply of Austrian-made rails was signed in early April 2025, as part of the Ukraine Railway Emergency Support project of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Seven companies participated in the bidding, including famous producers and traders. Austria's Voestalpine Rail Technology GmbH became a winning bidder, having offered EUR 900 per tonne of rail. Such price allowed Ukrzaliznytsia to save funds and order 20% more rails.

Overall, under this contract, Ukrzaliznytsia will receive 36,000 tonnes of rails, which is enough to repair and build 280 kilometers of railroad tracks.

A reminder that, in January 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC received 1.083 thousand tonnes of rails made by France's Saarstahl Rail SAS. This came as the first shipment of 19,000 tonnes of rails that Ukraine's railway operator would receive as part of the bilateral cooperation between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the French Republic.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia