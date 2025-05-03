403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air Defense Active In Kyiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Amid an air raid alert, air defense systems have been activated in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
That's according to the head of the municipal military administration, Tymur Tkachenko , Ukrinform reports.
"Air defense is active in Kyiv, remain in shelter!" the official wrote on Telegram.
To be updated...
Illustrative photo: Joint Forces Command
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment