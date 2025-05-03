Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Defense Active In Kyiv


2025-05-03 12:04:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Amid an air raid alert, air defense systems have been activated in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

That's according to the head of the municipal military administration, Tymur Tkachenko , Ukrinform reports.

"Air defense is active in Kyiv, remain in shelter!" the official wrote on Telegram.

To be updated...

Illustrative photo: Joint Forces Command

