Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results Of Its Annual Meeting Of Stockholders
|Proposal 1
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Election of Directors
|For
|%
|Against
|%
|Abstain
|%
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Peter J. Dey
|14,663,804
|93.40
|963,211
|6.14
|72,717
|0.46
|Gary S. Guidry
|15,247,118
|97.12
|405,814
|2.58
|46,800
|0.30
|Evan Hazell
|15,122,962
|96.33
|526,804
|3.36
|49,966
|0.32
|Robert B. Hodgins
|14,865,010
|94.68
|773,101
|4.92
|61,621
|0.39
|Alison Redford
|14,853,478
|94.61
|783,977
|4.99
|62,277
|0.40
|Ronald W. Royal
|15,162,337
|96.58
|476,247
|3.03
|61,147
|0.39
|Sondra Scott
|14,708,680
|93.69
|925,095
|5.89
|65,957
|0.42
|David P. Smith
|15,203,723
|96.84
|431,152
|2.75
|64,856
|0.41
|Brooke Wade
|14,915,227
|95.00
|721,575
|4.60
|62,930
|0.40
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Proposal 2
|For
|%
|Against
|%
|Abstain
|%
|Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 2025
|20,896,939
|94.22
|895,614
|4.04
|386,053
|1.74
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Proposal 3
|For
|%
|Against
|%
|Abstain
|%
| Approval of Named Executive
Officer Compensation
|14,320,480
|91.21
|1,014,963
|6.46
|364,288
|2.32
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
2024 Sustainability Report: Gran Tierra is also pleased to announce today that it issued the Companyâ€TMs â€œ2024 Sustainability Report: Building Long-Term Value and Delivering on Our Commitmentsâ€. The report can be found on the Companyâ€TMs website at .
About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Companyâ€TMs portfolio. The Companyâ€TMs common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Companyâ€TMs website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to ... or (403) 265-3221.
Gran Tierraâ€TMs filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the â€œSECâ€) are available on the SEC website at The Companyâ€TMs Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
+1-403-265-3221
...
